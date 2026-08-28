Alliance Air Delhi-Bilaspur Flight Suffers Tyre Burst During Landing, All 41 Onboard Safe
An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur experienced a tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur Airport, leading to a brief scare but no harm to the 41 people on board. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated.
- India News
- 2 min read
Bilaspur: An Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Bilaspur suffered a tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur Airport in Chhattisgarh on Friday morning, triggering a brief scare but leaving all 41 people on board safe.
The incident involved Alliance Air flight 9I613, which was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members. The aircraft was landing at Bilaspur Airport at around 11 am when its left-side tyre suffered a puncture, officials said.
Following the incident, airport and airline personnel safely evacuated all passengers and crew members from the aircraft. They were moved from the runway to the terminal building.
There were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident, officials said.
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The aircraft remained at the airport after the tyre-related incident, while the airline subsequently cancelled its scheduled onward flight from Bilaspur.
The exact cause of the tyre failure was not immediately known. Further details regarding the aircraft and the incident are awaited, officials said.
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The incident comes amid heightened attention on aviation safety following a series of recent flight-related incidents in India. Authorities are expected to assess the aircraft before it is cleared for further operations.
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