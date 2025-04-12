Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: UP Govt Declared Public Holiday on April 14; What's Open, What's Closed?

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday declared a public holiday on April 14, 2025, to celebrate the 134th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar with full state honours and dignity. The decision was made on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , the Chief Minister's Office confirmed.

As part of the celebrations, the state government planned a series of events and cleanliness drives across all districts to honour the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Special Cleanliness Drive on April 13

The state government instructed that on April 13, a day before the birth anniversary, a special cleaning campaign be carried out at all parks, statues, and monuments dedicated to Dr Ambedkar across the state. The goal was to ensure that every memorial site was prepared for the tribute ceremonies scheduled the next day.

Tributes by Officials and Public Representatives

On April 14, officers, employees, and local public representatives from all districts paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar by offering flowers and garlands at his statues and memorials.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Secretary directed all Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to actively participate in the events. They were also asked to ensure the involvement of public representatives, intellectuals, and students from their respective districts to make the occasion inclusive and respectful.

The government emphasized that the tribute ceremonies should reflect the deep respect and gratitude the nation holds for Dr Ambedkar's contribution to Indian society, especially his efforts in fighting for equality, justice, and the rights of the underprivileged.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: What's Open, What's Closed on April 14

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is observed every year on April 14 to honour the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar—social reformer, jurist, and chief architect of the Indian Constitution. This year, the day falls on a Monday.

The day is widely celebrated across the country, especially in states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra , and Madhya Pradesh . Since Ambedkar Jayanti is a public holiday, various services including schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed in several states.

The central government has officially declared April 14 a public holiday. The Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar also marks the day as a holiday in most states.

Is Bank Closed on April 14

Banks will remain closed on April 14 in the following states and union territories Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh , Andhra Pradesh, Bihar , Goa , Jharkhand , Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat , Chandigarh, Karnataka, Kerala , Maharashtra, Odisha , Rajasthan , Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam .

However, banks will remain open in Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland , New Delhi, Chhattisgarh , Meghalaya , and Himachal Pradesh .

While physical branches will be shut down in many places, customers can continue using digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking, and WhatsApp banking.

Government Offices

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has declared a public holiday. Similarly, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced a public holiday for all government offices in the capital.

Dry Day Notification

A dry day has been declared on April 14 in Maharashtra, Bengaluru, and Delhi in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Stock Market Status

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on April 14. Trading across all market segments will be suspended for the day.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in FY25