Mumbai: The Police on Monday received a call from an unknown caller, stating that there is a threat of an ambush at Matoshree, which is the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. According to sources, the caller claimed he overheard 4-5 people discussing about some ambush outside Thackeray's Matoshree residence while travelling in Mumbai-Gujarat Train.

"We have received the call, and we are verifying the details shared by the caller also we are trying to locate the caller". Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “There's a threat to Thackeray family. We have been saying this again and again that if the govt has any information they should take action. Although, we are not scared of any threats. Shivsena and Shivsainiks will protect Matoshree.”