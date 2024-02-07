Devotees from different parts of the country gathered in large numbers since 3am to offer prayers to Ram Lalla | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Ayodhya: A large number of devotees gathered outside the newly-built Ram Temple to get a glimpse of Ram Lalla, in the early hours of Tuesday. Ram Lalla was consecrated at the temple on January 22 amid grand celebration. The temple has been thrown open to public from today.

Heavy rush of devotees outside Ram Temple

Amidst cold weather conditions, devotees from different parts of the country gathered in large numbers since 3am to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from the main gate of Shri Ram Temple where devotees have gathered in large numbers since 3 am to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/hKUJRvIOtm — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

News agency ANI has shared visuals from outside the temple premises. In the video, a sea of people can be seen waiting for their turn to enter inside the temple and offer prayers to Lord Ram.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rush outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/gQHInJ5FTz — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Ram Lalla's (childhood form of Lord Ram) idol was unveiled after Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday whose main rituals were performed by PM Narendra Modi. In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor of the temple, Ram Lalla is enthroned. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was celebrated across the world with hundred of earthen lamps (diyas) being lit at many places.