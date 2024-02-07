Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 09:03 IST
Devotees Swarm Ram Temple Sinh Dwar To Offer Prayers To Ram Lalla After Pran Pratishtha | WATCH
Amid cold weather conditions, a huge crowd of devotees gathered outside the Ram Mandir since 3am to offer prayers Ram Lalla.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ayodhya: A large number of devotees gathered outside the newly-built Ram Temple to get a glimpse of Ram Lalla, in the early hours of Tuesday. Ram Lalla was consecrated at the temple on January 22 amid grand celebration. The temple has been thrown open to public from today.
Heavy rush of devotees outside Ram Temple
Amidst cold weather conditions, devotees from different parts of the country gathered in large numbers since 3am to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
News agency ANI has shared visuals from outside the temple premises. In the video, a sea of people can be seen waiting for their turn to enter inside the temple and offer prayers to Lord Ram.
Ram Lalla's (childhood form of Lord Ram) idol was unveiled after Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday whose main rituals were performed by PM Narendra Modi. In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor of the temple, Ram Lalla is enthroned. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was celebrated across the world with hundred of earthen lamps (diyas) being lit at many places.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 06:49 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Colombian Woman Expecting 20th ChildWorld9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.