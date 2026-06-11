Another Twist in Maharashtra Politics? Seven Uddhav Sena MPs Reportedly Reach Out to Shinde

New Delhi: Fresh speculation of a possible realignment within Maharashtra's political landscape has surfaced, with reports suggesting that seven Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) are in contact with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to reports, discussions are underway regarding a meeting between seven MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde.

The reported interaction is said to have taken place during Shinde's recent visit to Delhi. Further, Sources claim that as many as seven MPs are believed to be in touch with leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena faction. However, there has been no official announcement from either camp regarding any impending crossover.

While details of the meeting remain unclear, the development has fuelled speculation about possible defections from the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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The development has reignited discussions over a potential shift in loyalties within the Thackeray-led faction, nearly four years after the split that reshaped the state's political equations.

Despite intense speculation, there is currently no official confirmation that any MP has decided to switch sides.

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Who are the Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs in the Lok Sabha?

Shiv Sena (UBT) currently has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha:

Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South)

Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)

Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav (Parbhani)

Rajabhau Waje (Nashik)

Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East)

Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi)

Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central)

Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Osmanabad/Dharashiv)