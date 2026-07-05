Amid Sacrilege Video Row, Golden Temple Pilgrims Asked To Remove IDS Featuring CM Bhagwant Mann’s Photo

New Delhi: A day before the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held a Panthic congregation to address a viral video involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, pilgrims visiting the Golden Temple through the state’s 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' were instructed to hide or remove any ID cards bearing the CM's image before entering the temple premises.

On Saturday, footage from the Golden Temple captured SGPC volunteers asking pilgrims to either remove or conceal any ID cards featuring Chief Minister Mann’s photograph before they were permitted to continue toward the sanctum.

Mann As ‘Guru Dokhi’

This move follows the Akal Takht’s recent decision to label Mann as "Guru Dokhi" (a transgressor against the Guru) and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi" (an opponent of the Khalsa Panth).

These pilgrims were traveling under the Punjab government's scheme that organizes religious trips for senior citizens, which issues identification cards that feature a prominent photograph of the Chief Minister.

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The SGPC has organized a Panthic gathering for Sunday to address the repercussions of a viral video showing CM Mann inside the Golden Temple complex during the opening of a new viewing gallery. The footage sparked significant backlash for capturing Mann speaking while seated in a space historically reserved for religious discourse, leading to strong protests from Sikh organizations and religious figures.

The Akal Takht treated the incident with gravity, issuing a formal directive that labeled Mann as "Guru Dokhi" and "Khalsa Panth Virodhi." Furthermore, the body gave the Punjab government a 30-day ultimatum to amend the relevant laws to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

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