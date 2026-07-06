Amid 'Theft' Claims, Rs 5-Cr Gold-Plated Ramcharitmanas Book Traced to Ayodhya Ram Temple Vault

New Delhi: Amid controversy over the alleged theft of donations made to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, concerns regarding the reported disappearance of a gold-plated Shri Ramcharitmanas- a sacred manuscript valued at approximately Rs 5 crore have been addressed following official clarifications from the temple administration.

The manuscript, donated by former Union Home Secretary and retired IAS officer S. Lakshminarayanan in April 2024, had become the subject of intense public scrutiny after the donor publicly expressed concerns about its whereabouts.

Former Union Home Secretary S Lakshminarayan had claimed that a gold-plated copy of Ramcharitmanas, which was gifted to the temple premises by his family, has been stolen from the temple premises.

Where is the manuscript?

Clearing air on the disappearance, the exquisite manuscript, crafted with gold, silver, and copper, remains safely within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, as per the temple authorities.

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Upon its arrival in 2024, the Ramcharitmanas was placed with reverence in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ram Lalla, fulfilling the donor’s wishes.

Subsequently, for preservation and security reasons, the manuscript was subsequently moved to the Gudmandap treasury (ornament chamber) of the temple, as per the trust.

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The temple trust has also confirmed that the manuscript is accounted for and that Shri Lakshminarayanan is welcome to visit and view the offering whenever he wishes.

Temple records also confirm that the gift was duly registered in the temple's ledger at the time of its presentation.

Why the row?

The inquiry into the manuscript's status gained momentum following reports that it was no longer on public display.

Shri Lakshminarayanan, who had dedicated his post-retirement savings to commission the 147 kg manuscript, which contains all 10,902 verses of the epic poem, had sought clarity after failing to receive what he described as satisfactory answers regarding its movement from the sanctum sanctorum.

The incident surfaced amidst broader discussions regarding the management of temple offerings and ongoing investigations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya temple.

While the VHP and other temple stakeholders had previously dismissed concerns, the formal clarification regarding the manuscript’s presence in the treasury aims to put these specific rumors to rest.