Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Amish Tripathi Responds to Congress' Allegations, Explains Why Jan 22 Pran-Pratishtha Can Be Done

"Pran Pratishtha can happen as Garbhagriha is completed," said author Amish Tripathi popularly known for his Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series.

Apoorva Shukla
Ram Mandir New Video
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya | Image:X- @ShriRamTeerth
  • 2 min read
Author Amish Tripathi, responding to Congress’ allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party government preponing the Ram Temple consecration for political benefits, explained the rules of pran pratishtha, emphasising that the conditions necessary for pran pratishtha is done. 

Congress had said that pran pratishtha must not be done on the scheduled date January 22 as the construction of the temple is incomplete. Countering the same, author Amish Tripathi highlighted that in ancient times temple construction often spanned centuries and  pran pratishtha was done once the construction of garbh-grih was completed. 

Amish Tripathi said that the idol is placed and pran pratishtha is done once the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) is completed.  

Amish explains three major pooja ceremonies

Explaining his family roots, Amish Tripathi said, “I don't want to comment on politics. But in my understanding, my grandfather was a Pandit in Varanasi, he himself used to do Pran pratishtha poojas and he was a teacher too at Banaras Hindu University. What I learned from my grandfather was that the beginning of the construction itself, major ceremony that happens is to mark out the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum).” 

That's the first major Pooja and the second is that when the Garbhagriha is complete, then the idol is placed in there and and once that is done, 'Pran Pratishtha' can happen," he added.

It's not about just one temple, it's about multiple temples in the complex. So the third ceremony is when the entire temple complex gets completed and the main temple spires also gets completed, one can perform the 'Purna Kalasha' at the top. I am assuming that the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) is complete. From my understanding, I think Pran Pratishtha can happen," he added.

 

 

(With agency inputs) 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

