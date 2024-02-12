Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Amit Shah Asks BJP-JDU Leaders to Maintain United Front Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, Union Home Minister and BJP's poll strategist Amit Shah held a strategy meeting in Mysuru on Sunday.

Ronit Singh
Amit Shah Asks BJP-JDU Leaders to Maintain United Front Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Amit Shah Asks BJP-JDU Leaders to Maintain United Front Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: Ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, Union Home Minister and BJP's poll strategist Amit Shah held a strategy meeting in Mysuru on Sunday and reiterated the importance of maintaining unity within the alliance (BJP-JDS), claimed party sources. 

At the meeting  attended by BJP core committee leaders and cluster leaders of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seats, Shah asked alliance leaders to remain silent on seat-sharing in public domain and informed them that decision will be taken soon by the high-command. 

Shah issued a stern warning to party leaders against making any loose statements regarding the alliance between the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular), claimed sources. He further asked the leaders to stop infighting and solve the same within party lines at the earliest. 

It comes in the backdrop of infighting between BJP leaders in the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency where the MLAs openly opposed re-nomination of two MPs, one being Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba who walked out of a party meeting in a huff. 

“If there is confusion or disharmony in the constituency, this should be resolved by the core committee members by sitting down with individuals and factions concerned,” said Shah in the meeting, claimed a party leaders on the condition of anonymity. 

Shah’s visit to Karnataka included participation in the Sutturu Jathra event near Mysuru, where he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting India’s cultural heritage on the global stage. He commended Modi for his initiatives in preserving yoga, Ayurveda and Indian languages, while ensuring the country’s security and prosperity.

It was important to maintain unity and refrain from airing opinions, Shah is understood to have said, aimed at curtailing discord within the party ranks. He underscored the significance of a cohesive approach towards alliance matters.

Addressing the core committee meeting at Edison Blue Hotel in Mysuru, Shah reiterated the importance of maintaining unity within the alliance and cautioned against repeating past mistakes that led to the downfall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition. To streamline efforts, Shah outlined a strategy where each of the eight assembly segments in each parliamentary constituency must commit to exerting maximum effort to enhance the party’s prospects.


 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

