Delhi LG Orders Strict Security Overhaul for Safety of Women in DTC Buses

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday took stock of measures to strengthen the safety of women commuters in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, directing officials to implement a zero-tolerance approach with visible, on-ground interventions.

The review followed a high-level meeting held on June 3 involving senior officials, including the Delhi Commissioner of Police and the Secretary (Transport). Officials briefed the LG that the DTC has completed a preliminary exercise to identify vulnerable routes with high female ridership, particularly those connecting far-flung areas of Outer Delhi.

As per the LG’s directions, Delhi Police will deploy women police personnel on Ladies Special buses plying these routes, with special focus during morning and evening peak hours. The Commissioner of Police informed Sandhu that the force will provide the necessary female officers, while women Home Guard Marshals may also be deployed to supplement policing efforts.

Emphasising that women’s safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances, the LG issued firm instructions for immediate and highly visible security arrangements. Women police personnel will play a key role in preventing unauthorised boarding by unruly elements on ladies’ buses and in curbing any harassment during boarding or de-boarding.

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In a significant step, these Ladies Special buses will be operated entirely by women staff on the identified routes.

Tech upgrade for faster response

In a major technological intervention, authorities have decided to integrate the Panic Button system installed in DTC buses directly with the Delhi Police’s 112 PCR emergency response network. This seamless linkage is expected to eliminate response delays and ensure swift, coordinated action in case of any distress faced by women passengers.

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Additionally, the Commissioner of Police updated the LG that plans to establish dedicated women police stations, exclusively handling complaints and crimes related to women and children, are progressing rapidly. The first such police station is set to become operational soon.