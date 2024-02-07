Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit to Inaugurate Mega Projects in Jammu Deferred Due to Bad Weather

Advertisement

New Delhi: The planned visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to address a gathering in Jammu has been deferred due to bad weather. However, his address could have marked the inauguration of the VBSY initiative aimed at ensuring the widespread reach of social welfare programs, even in the nation's most remote regions, as per reports on Tuesday, January 9. Scheduled to continue until January 26, the VBSY aims to highlight a comprehensive approach to social welfare across the country.

4 key agendas: Shah's planned trip focused on Jammu & Kashmir's development and security enhancement

During the scheduled visit on Tuesday, Amit Shah was set to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Jammu.

He was also scheduled to inaugurate projects valued at Rs 1,379 crore, including the introduction of e-buses in Jammu city, and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 2,348 crore.

Additionally, he had plans to visit Dera Ki Gali in the Poonch sector to meet the families of civilians recently killed in the area. On December 23, 2023, three civilian bodies were discovered near the site of a terrorist ambush in the Poonch district.

During his visit, Shah was to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited youth in Jammu and Kashmir to illustrate the new influx of employment opportunities in the region.

Modi’s upcoming JK visit anticipated?

Sources have hinted at the possible visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Union Territory, potentially by the end of this month or early next month.

Furthermore, a comprehensive review of development projects in Jammu and Kashmir was also set to take place during a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhawan, where Home Minister Shah was supposed to lead discussions similar to JP Nadda’s deferred visit earlier due to bad weather conditions. However, Nadda held a virtual meeting to address local party workers and set the agendas for the upcoming polls. It has not been confirmed yet if the meeting now will be held virtually.

The meeting was expected to be attended by LG Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, and senior civil administration officers.

Shah's visit follows a recent terror incident in Jammu's Poonch, resulting in the loss of four soldiers' lives and injuries to two due to an ambush by heavily armed terrorists on two Army vehicles. Subsequently, reports emerged regarding the alleged deaths of three civilians in the custody of security forces in the same area. Responding to the Poonch attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande also visited Jammu.

In New Delhi, Home Minister Shah recently engaged in discussions with top officials to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Underlining the need to strengthen counter-terrorism operations within the UT to dismantle the existing terror ecosystem, Shah stressed the importance of adhering to due procedures in such operations. He advised security agencies to ensure appropriate deployments in vulnerable areas while dealing with counter-terror activities.

Furthermore, security forces are set to implement the 'J&K Security Plan 2024' on the ground to combat terror groups operating in the state. A plan was formulated earlier and, with the Home Minister's approval, will soon be put into action.

J&K security plan 2024: A brief overview of the strategic offensive against terrorism

1. Home Minister's nod: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting on Jammu and Kashmir's security scenario, the 'J&K Security Plan 2024' gains momentum for implementation, targeting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the region.

2. Strategic blueprint: An 8-point comprehensive plan, formulated in collaboration with J&K Police and intelligence agencies, stands at the forefront of countering terrorism in the state.

3. Military endorsement: With approval from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pandey, the plan gains the Indian Army's support to combat terror groups, primarily focusing on neutralising 25-30 Pakistan-trained terrorists in Pir Panjal, Rajouri, and Poonch districts.

4. Disrupting terrorist support networks: The plan aims to dismantle the support system for terrorists, targeting local Over Ground Workers aiding terrorist survival and intensifying intelligence gathering with a focus on local collaboration.

5. Border security enhancement: To prevent infiltration during dense fog, the Indian Army, in coordination with the Border Security Force, strengthens the border security grid along the Line of Control.

6. Countering online propaganda: Action against anti-India social media handlers operating from Pakistan forms a critical component, following the identification of 8,000 such handles by J&K Police in 2023.

7. Property attachment of terrorists: Law enforcement gears up to attach the properties of terror associates and terrorists operating from Pakistan, with Kishtwar Police initiating the attachment process for 36 terrorists based in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

8. Community-driven security measures: The plan underscores the mobilisation and reinforcement of Village Defence Groups, emphasising community-based security efforts. Additionally, strategically deploying skilled officers in terrorism-affected regions aims to fortify preventive and responsive measures.

The 'J&K Security Plan 2024' represents a comprehensive, multi-dimensional approach to tackle Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, integrating military, intelligence, social media vigilance, and community-driven efforts to secure the region against threats to peace and stability.