Ayodhya: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his family, will embark on a pilgrimage to seek darshan of Ram Lalla at the revered Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh on February 4.

The grand Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla on January 22, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was attended by representatives from major spiritual and religious sects across the country. It saw participation from people of diverse backgrounds, including various tribal communities.

Since January 23, the first day of darshan at Ram Mandir, a huge crowd gathered at Rampath to offer prayers to Ram Lalla. The same influx of devotees was seen on second day, January 24, with security personnel appealing to people to delay their visit.

Cabinet Minister from Several States to Visit Ram Mandir: Full Schedule

January 31: Tripura CM and State Cabinet Ministers to visit Ayodhya.

February 1: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, along with cabinet ministers, to visit Ram Temple.

February 2: Uttarakhand cabinet will offer prayers to Lord Ram Lalla.

February 5: Maharashtra cabinet ministers will take dive of faith at Ayodhya.

February 9: Haryana cabinet ministers will pay visit to temple town.

February 15: Goa CM Pramod Sawant, along with cabinet members, scheduled for Ayodhya tour.

March 4: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and cabinet ministers will visit Ayodhya.