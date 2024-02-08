Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:43 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Buys Plot in Ayodhya for Rs 14.5 Crore Ahead of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha'
Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a plot of land to construct a house in The Saraya, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya
Srinwanti Das
- India
Amitabh Bachchan Acquires Plot in Ayodhya for Rs 14.5 Crore Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration | Image:Instagram
Ayodhya: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a plot of land in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Interestingly, the developments come ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22. The celebrity address is "The Sarayu," a 7-star mixed-use development in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The project is being developed by Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).
The “timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya” has reportedly prompted the superstar to take the decision.
Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:43 IST
