‘An Inspiring Saga Of Nation-Building’: Rajnath Singh Congratulates RSS On Its Centenary Year

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are not merely the journey of an organisation, but an inspiring saga of nation-building. He congratulated the RSS volunteers for their "devotion" to the motherland.

"In this one century, RSS has worked to strengthen the nation by establishing values such as character, discipline, unity, and service in society," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

"Whether it be a natural disaster, a social crisis, or a call for nation-building, the Sangh's volunteers have always stood on the front lines, demonstrating the power of service, dedication, and organisation. They have made cultural pride, social harmony, and devotion to the motherland the aim of their lives," he added.

The Defence Minister said that, as a volunteer of the RSS, he had experienced its tradition of service and stream of sacrifice up close.

"I myself am a volunteer of the Sangh, and it is my good fortune that I have experienced its tradition of service and stream of sacrifice up close. Today, as the Sangh enters its centenary year, it is not just a memory of the past but a resolve for building a strong and self-reliant India. On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, heartfelt congratulations to all volunteers," he said.

Meanwhile, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tribute to the founder of the organisation, K.B. Hedgewar, in Nagpur on Thursday at the RSS Vijaydashmi Utsav event. The organisation has completed 100 years since its establishment, which dates back to 1925. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the function, was also present during the tribute.

RSS Chief Bhagwat approached the grand statue of K.B. Hedgewar and showered it with flower petals along with Ram Nath Kovind. The two political leaders folded their hands and paid a tribute to the late founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his best wishes to all the organisation's volunteers on the 100th anniversary, hailing the organisation as a "colossal banyan tree" that has made unparalleled contributions to nation-building. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organisation and its leaders for their dedication.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "The Golden Journey of National Worship...!" A hundred years ago, the most revered Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ji sowed the sacred seed of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which today has grown into a colossal banyan tree..."

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.