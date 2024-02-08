Advertisement

Anantnag, a 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer has defied all odds to become a symbol of inspiration and resilience. Meet Amir Hussain Lone, the captain of Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team, whose journey from adversity to triumph is nothing short of extraordinary.

Amir's story begins with a tragic accident at his father's mill when he was just eight years old. The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of both his arms, changing the course of his life forever. However, amid the challenges, a glimmer of hope emerged as Amir's indomitable spirit pushed him to embrace life with a determination that would later define his cricketing career.

Amir's foray into cricket came through an unexpected source, a teacher who noticed his innate cricketing talent. Introduced to Para cricket, a format specifically designed for differently-abled players, Amir found his calling on the cricket pitch. Despite lacking conventional means to bowl and bat, Amir's unique techniques involving his feet for bowling and holding the bat between his shoulder and neck for batting showcased his adaptability and passion for the sport.

Since 2013, Amir has been playing cricket professionally, rising through the ranks and earning his place as the captain of Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team. His journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the power of sport to transcend physical limitations.

#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K: 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Waghama village of Bijbehara. Amir Hussain Lone currently captains Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team. Amir has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent… pic.twitter.com/hFfbOe1S5k — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

Amir's achievements have not only brought him personal success but have also become a source of pride and inspiration for the community of Waghama and beyond. Local residents rally behind him, recognizing the impact of his story on breaking down barriers and challenging societal norms regarding disability.

The video went viral, and many netizens appericiate Amir Hussain. Sachin Tendulkar, also retweet this viral story with caption, “And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport.”

