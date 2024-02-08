Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:10 IST
Anand Ishwar Bhairav Mandir's Rebirth: Beacon of Hope Rising Beyond Decades of Turmoil in Srinagar
The Mandir's closure in 1985, a grim fallout of escalating militancy, cast a sombre pall over the community.
Srinagar: Last week witnessed an awe-inspiring revival at the Anand Ishwar Bhairav Mandir in Maisuma, Srinagar, as it emerged from a 35-year hiatus, transcending a history marked by turmoil, violence, and unrest.
Amidst a newfound aura of security, the Mandir proudly reopened its hallowed halls, hosting a soul-stirring Pooja Havan on the eve of Anandishwar's birth anniversary, signifying an emotional resurgence after a prolonged closure.
The Mandir's closure in 1985, a grim fallout of escalating militancy, cast a somber pall over the community, prompting the departure of Kashmiri Pandits amidst the dark clouds of terror-related incidents.
Recalling the Mandir's bygone glory, a local Kashmiri Pandit shared poignant anecdotes of a vibrant past, reminiscing about the once-flourishing community that congregated within these sacred walls, now witnessing a triumphant return.
Opposite the Mandir's entrance, a shopkeeper recounted the fractured harmony amidst tumultuous times, now foreseeing a resurgence of communal unity and a return to tranquility with the Mandir's grand reopening.
Reflecting on the transformative post-Abrogation of Article 370 era, a Kashmiri Pandit underscored the Mandir's revival as a symbol not just of progress but also as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Administration, and the resilient local community, paving the way for a reinvigorated spirit of harmony across the region.
Amidst this resurgence, Makhan lal, a local resident, expressed profound joy, hailing the Mandir's reopening as a poignant moment signifying a renewed sense of unity and communal harmony for Maisuma's inhabitants.
January 16th, 2024
