Srinagar: Last week witnessed an awe-inspiring revival at the Anand Ishwar Bhairav Mandir in Maisuma, Srinagar, as it emerged from a 35-year hiatus, transcending a history marked by turmoil, violence, and unrest.

Amidst a newfound aura of security, the Mandir proudly reopened its hallowed halls, hosting a soul-stirring Pooja Havan on the eve of Anandishwar's birth anniversary, signifying an emotional resurgence after a prolonged closure.

The Mandir's closure in 1985, a grim fallout of escalating militancy, cast a somber pall over the community, prompting the departure of Kashmiri Pandits amidst the dark clouds of terror-related incidents.

Recalling the Mandir's bygone glory, a local Kashmiri Pandit shared poignant anecdotes of a vibrant past, reminiscing about the once-flourishing community that congregated within these sacred walls, now witnessing a triumphant return.

Opposite the Mandir's entrance, a shopkeeper recounted the fractured harmony amidst tumultuous times, now foreseeing a resurgence of communal unity and a return to tranquility with the Mandir's grand reopening.

Reflecting on the transformative post-Abrogation of Article 370 era, a Kashmiri Pandit underscored the Mandir's revival as a symbol not just of progress but also as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Administration, and the resilient local community, paving the way for a reinvigorated spirit of harmony across the region.

Amidst this resurgence, Makhan lal, a local resident, expressed profound joy, hailing the Mandir's reopening as a poignant moment signifying a renewed sense of unity and communal harmony for Maisuma's inhabitants.