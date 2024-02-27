Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Why Anant Ambani Launched Vantara: India’s Most Advanced Facility for Animals

Vantara is an umbrella initiative which focuses on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, in India and abroad

Digital Desk
Anant Ambani Speaks on Reliance's Initiative 'Vantara'
Anant Ambani Speaks on Reliance's Initiative 'Vantara' | Image: Republic
Vantara, Jamnagar: At the launch of Reliance Foundation's animal shelter Vantara (star of the forest), Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani called Vantara his “passion project”. Vantara is an umbrella initiative which focusses on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad.

Ahead of his pre-wedding festivities scheduled in March first week, Anant Ambani spoke about Vantara at Gujarat's Jamnagar. 

Anant Ambani said that he serves the elephants at Vantara with the spirit of serving Lord Ganesha. He emphasised how animals are sacred to Indians. 

“In Radha Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust, we have rescued more than 200 elephants from across India. We serve elephants. Only service work is done here. This is not a zoo, this is a ‘Sevalaya’ (service room). I believe that Shri Ganesh resides in elephants and the form of Ganesh is that of an elephant. So, I serve elephants with the spirit of serving Ganesha," said Anant Ambani. 

Was Inspired By My Mother: Anant Ambani 

Anant Ambani said that he was inspired by his mother Nita Ambani. “I drew inspiration to do this from my mother. In the Hindu religion, it is said that animals are dear to the gods. This also inspired me to open this animal rescue and rehabilitation centre,” said Anant Ambani. 

We Started Building Vantara in Peak COVID: Ambani 

Reliance had started building wildlife initiative during the COVID-19 lockdown years, said Anant Ambani at Jamnagar. “We started the wildlife rescue center building in the peak of COVID. The whole world was suffering and we all had time to think about it. So, in the peak of COVID, we started building the wildlife rescue centre," said Anant Ambani.

"We've created a jungle of 600 acres. We've created an entire habitat for the elephants. In 2008, we rescued our first elephant. The Greens Zoological Rescue And Rehabilitation Kingdom was started in 2020," he added.  

All You Need To Know About Vantara 

Vantara is an umbrella initiative which focusses on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad. Spread over 3,000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara aims to be one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally. Vantara has been conceptualised and birthed under the leadership of Anant Ambani, said Reliance in its statement. 

Over the last few years, the programme has rescued more than 200 elephants, and thousands of other animals, reptiles and birds from unsafe situations. It has undertaken initiatives in key species including rhino, leopard and crocodile rehabilitation.

About the expansion, Anant Ambani said that the process in ongoing. “The process is going to be ongoing. We build slowly and slowly. This is something which will take a lot of time, we don't have a definite answer. Every time, we will be adding something new,” said Ambani. 

Explaining about the centre, Anant Ambani said, “We have a total of about 3,000 people working for Green's Zoological Research and Rescue Center. Out of that, we have approximately 20-30 expats. All the expats are in the role of teachers or professors. We take young graduates who have just finished their veterinary graduation from different backgrounds, like nutritionists. We also have some human doctors who are extremely passionate about animals."

Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

