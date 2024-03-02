Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 14:46 IST
Jamnagar Airport Goes International for Ambani Wedding, IAF Grants Access Till March 5
This change is due to the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the sons of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Gandhinagar: Jamnagar Airport, typically under the Indian Air Force (IAF), is now temporarily an international airport. This change is due to the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the sons of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.
Between February 25 and March 5, the airport is open to international flights, thanks to a makeshift customs and immigration setup, media reports said.
Advertisement
Despite the international status, parking space for visiting planes hasn't been provided at Jamnagar Airport, and for that, nearby airports like Rajkot and Porbandar are accommodating these jets. This temporary international status is important for handling the influx of foreign flights arriving for the ‘pre-wedding’ festivities of the Ambanis.
Also, the Indian Air Force, according to an English daily, has granted access to sensitive technical areas of the airport following an appraisal of the ‘unique scenario’ of hosting such an international event. The government reportedly has allocated resources for setting up customs, immigration, and quarantine facilities at Jamnagar Airport.
Advertisement
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 14:22 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.
Top comments
Alim Patel| 23 minutes ago
nice