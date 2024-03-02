Jamnagar Airport Goes International for Ambani Wedding, IAF Grants Access Till March 5

Jamnagar Airport’s status change is due to the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Image: X/ instagram

Gandhinagar: Jamnagar Airport, typically under the Indian Air Force (IAF), is now temporarily an international airport. This change is due to the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the sons of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Between February 25 and March 5, the airport is open to international flights, thanks to a makeshift customs and immigration setup, media reports said.

Despite the international status, parking space for visiting planes hasn't been provided at Jamnagar Airport, and for that, nearby airports like Rajkot and Porbandar are accommodating these jets. This temporary international status is important for handling the influx of foreign flights arriving for the ‘pre-wedding’ festivities of the Ambanis.

Also, the Indian Air Force, according to an English daily, has granted access to sensitive technical areas of the airport following an appraisal of the ‘unique scenario’ of hosting such an international event. The government reportedly has allocated resources for setting up customs, immigration, and quarantine facilities at Jamnagar Airport.