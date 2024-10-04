Published 23:22 IST, October 4th 2024
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala, Offers Silk Robes To Lord Venkateswara Swamy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Tirumala Hills on Friday to offer "Pattu Vastralu" (silk robes) on behalf of the state government.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala, Offers Silk Robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy | Image: TDP
