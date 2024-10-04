sb.scorecardresearch
  • Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala, Offers Silk Robes To Lord Venkateswara Swamy

Published 23:22 IST, October 4th 2024

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala, Offers Silk Robes To Lord Venkateswara Swamy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Tirumala Hills on Friday to offer "Pattu Vastralu" (silk robes) on behalf of the state government.

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala, Offers Silk Robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala, Offers Silk Robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy | Image: TDP
23:22 IST, October 4th 2024