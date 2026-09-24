Andhra Pradesh: 4 Killed After Being Hit by Express Train in Srikakulam

Amaravati: Four students were killed, and another sustained injuries after being struck by an express train near Ravivalasa in the Tekkali mandal of Srikakulam district, police said. According to a railway offical, the victims were hit by the moving Rajya Rani Express and the deceased and the injured are reportedly from the Damar area in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Railway Police stated that four people died after being hit by the Rajya Rani Express train near Ravivalasa in Tekkali Mandal of Srikakulam district. Another person sustained serious injuries. The deceased and the injured person are reportedly from the Damar area. Police and railway officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched rescue and relief operations.

Officials are investigating the incident and working to ascertain the complete details and identities of the deceased. In a separate incident, earlier this week, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldier who had returned to his native village on leave died late at night after his motorcycle collided with a parked tractor near Gadasalli on the Kanakapura Bypass Road, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Channaveeragowda (45), a resident of Shivanahalli in Kanakapura taluk. At night, while Channaveeragowda was riding the motorcycle with his son, the vehicle hit a tractor parked on the roadside near Gadasalli. Due to the severity of the accident, Channaveeragowda sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Kanakapura General Hospital.

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His family members alleged that he died due to the lack of timely and proper medical care at the hospital, expressing outrage that staff negligence caused his death. The allegations will need to be clarified through medical and police investigations. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kanakapura Traffic Police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, registered a case, and are continuing the investigation. Further details are awaited in the case.