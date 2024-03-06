5 of Family Including Newlywed Couple Killed in Fatal Crash in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala

All five occupants of the car died on the spot. | Image: Republic

Nandyala: In a tragic road accident, five members of the same family, including a newlywed couple, died in the Nandyala district when the car they were travelling in hit a parked truck.

According to K Raghuveera Reddy, Nandyala district Superintendent of Police (SP) said that the accident occurred on the national highway near Nallagatla in Allagadda mandal when the family was returning from a visit to a temple in Tirupati and the accident occurred at Nallagatla village at around 5:15 am on Wednesday.

"A truck driver pulled over his vehicle to answer nature’s call and as he had just got off, a hatchback rammed it from behind, leading to the instantaneous death of the five people," he added.

Officials said that the accident occurred when the person driving the car failed to notice the truck parked by the roadside.

As per reports, the family belonged to the Alwal area in Secunderabad. The newly wedded couple, Balakiran and Kavya, who married a week ago, were also killed in the crash.

All five occupants of the car died on the spot.

(With PTI inputs)