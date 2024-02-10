Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:29 IST
4 Dead, 15 Injured in Truck-Bus Collision at Toll Plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore
Andhra Pradesh accident: The tragic incident took place after a truck collided with a bus at Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore district in the state.
Amaravati: Four people lost their lives and 15 others were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The tragic incident took place after a truck collided with a bus at Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore district in the state.
News agency ANI quoted DSP Kavali Venkataramana as saying, "Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District."
The injured were rushed to a hospital. More details are awaited.
Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:27 IST
