Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

4 Dead, 15 Injured in Truck-Bus Collision at Toll Plaza in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Andhra Pradesh accident: The tragic incident took place after a truck collided with a bus at Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore district in the state.

Digital Desk
Amaravati: Four people lost their lives and 15 others were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The tragic incident took place after a truck collided with a bus at Musunuru Toll Plaza in Nellore district in the state.

News agency ANI quoted DSP Kavali Venkataramana as saying, "Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District."  

The injured were rushed to a hospital. More details are awaited. 
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

