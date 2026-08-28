Andhra Pradesh To Get India’s First Quantum & AI University With Rs 731-Crore Grant in Amaravati

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh is set to get India’s first dedicated university campus focused on quantum technologies and artificial intelligence, with the state government approving a Rs 730.70-crore project in Amaravati.

The campus will be established by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The project will be fully funded through a Government of India grant-in-aid over five years.

The decision was taken at a Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The proposed campus will come up on an 8.5-acre site in Amaravati and will focus on quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and other emerging deep-tech fields.

Classes To Begin In September

While construction of the permanent campus is underway, academic programmes and advanced technology skill-development courses are scheduled to begin from September 2026 at a temporary facility at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.

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The university is expected to offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, diploma and executive programmes across a range of emerging technology disciplines.

These will include Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication and Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Semiconductor Fabrication, Chip Design, VLSI, Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), Embedded Systems and High-Performance Computing.

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Quantum Research & Innovation Hub

A key component of the permanent campus will be a Quantum Research, Innovation and Incubation Block spread across approximately 1.2 lakh to 1.25 lakh square feet.

The facility will house infrastructure for quantum computing and communication, quantum photonics, quantum security, cryogenic systems and high-performance computing. It will also include cleanrooms, nano-fabrication facilities, semiconductor technology infrastructure, chip-design facilities, data centres and dedicated space for start-up incubation.

The facility is intended to bring education, research, entrepreneurship and technology development under one ecosystem, with a focus on taking research towards commercial applications.

8,250 Learners To Be Trained

The government expects the project to train around 8,250 learners during its first five years. Of these, around 1,650 are expected to pursue formal degree programmes, while another 6,600 will undergo skilling and certification programmes. Annual intake is projected to reach about 3,913 learners by the fifth year.

The permanent campus will also feature smart classrooms, laboratories, hostels and a 500-bed residential facility. It has been planned with solar power generation, solar water heating, energy-efficient utilities, EV charging infrastructure and scientific waste-management systems.

IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City Among Academic Partners

To strengthen the region's deep-tech talent pipeline, NIELIT plans to collaborate with institutions including IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University and institutions under JNTU for academic programmes, research and technology development.

The initiative is part of Andhra Pradesh's wider push to establish Amaravati as a technology and deep-tech hub. The project also aligns with the Centre's National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission and India Semiconductor Mission.

The Centre and Andhra Pradesh had earlier signed an MoU in February 2026 for the dedicated Quantum and AI campus. NIELIT had described the proposed facility as a potential national centre of excellence for research, education and innovation in quantum technologies and artificial intelligence.