Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Anil Ambani, Mangalam Birla, Naresh Trehan, Naveen Jindal, Mukul Rohatgi In Ayodhya For Grand Event

Industrialists Anil Ambani, Mangalam Birla, Sunil Bharti Mittal arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Ronit Singh
Anil Ambani, Mangalam Birla in Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Anil Ambani, Mangalam Birla in Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: Industrialists Anil Ambani, Mangalam Birla, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Naveen Jindal and esteemed dignitaries including Naresh Trehan and Mukul Rohatgi arrived in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, scheduled later in the day. 

Also, the members of the Mukesh Ambani family will be present personally at Ayodhya to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Antilia, the Ambani residence, is decorated as the nation gets ready to welcome Lord Shri Ram. An Anna Seva Bhandara was also being organised.

Expressing happiness over the grand consecration ceremony, Jindal took to X, and wrote, “The arrival of Lord Shri Ram in the holy land of Ayodhya after centuries is a good news for the whole world. The life of Shri Ram is inspirational for all of us. Jai Shri Ram.”

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held at around noon. Earlier in October, 2023. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

Earlier, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this gathering on the occasion.

BJP Leader Breaks Out Ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Further, BJP leader Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara arrived at the Ram Mandir site to attend the grand consecration ceremony. Both the BJP leaders, with emotional sentiments, were spotted hugging each other ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. 

BJP leader Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Ram Mandir
