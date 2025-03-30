Another Earthquake Strikes Myanmar With 4.6 Magnitude, Administration On High Alert

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck Myanmar on Sunday at 12.38 pm. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 22.14 N and a longitude of 95.88 E, with a focal depth of 10 km. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was a major event that has raised concerns about the region's seismic activity. According to the officials, the earthquake was located in Myanmar, at a focal depth of 10 km, indicating a relatively shallow earthquake.

The officials stated that the impact of the earthquake is still being assessed, but initial reports suggest that there may be damage to buildings and infrastructure. The region's geology and tectonic activity make it vulnerable to earthquakes, and this event has highlighted the need for disaster preparedness and mitigation measures. The National Center for Seismology is working closely with local authorities to assess the situation and provide support where needed.

Seismic Activity In The Region

Myanmar is located in a seismically active region, with several tectonic plates interacting beneath its surface. The country's unique geology makes it prone to earthquakes, and this event is a reminder of the region's vulnerability. The National Center for Seismology is closely monitoring the situation, providing critical information to help understand and respond to seismic activity.

Disaster Preparedness

The earthquake highlights the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures in the region. The National Center for Seismology is working with local authorities to assess the situation and provide support where needed. This includes providing critical information to help understand and respond to seismic activity, as well as promoting disaster preparedness and mitigation measures to reduce the impact of future earthquakes.

Deadly Earthquake Destructs Life In Myanmar

Earlier, on Friday, a deadly magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar leaving at least 1,644 people dead and several injured. Even on third day, many more believed to be trapped under rubble or still missing. The earthquake also affected neighbouring Thailand, where 17 deaths have been reported in the capital Bangkok, over 1,000km (620 miles) from the epicenter.

The earthquake destroyed buildings, bridges, and roads across vast areas of Myanmar, worsening the country's existing humanitarian crisis. The nation's infrastructure is already strained due to the ongoing civil war, which escalated after the 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup sparked a nationwide armed uprising, plunging the country into chaos.

As per reports, many remote areas affected by the earthquake have limited access to communication, making it difficult to assess the full extent of the disaster. Aid workers and rescue teams are struggling to reach these areas, where the need for assistance is likely to be greatest. The search for survivors continues, with many believed to be trapped under rubble or injured.