Another Political Link? Arvind Kejriwal, Rakesh Tikait To Meet Sonam Wangchuk Tomorrow

High-profile political leaders and activists are converging at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike enters a critical phase. On Thursday, July 16, both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and prominent farmer leader Rakesh Tikait are scheduled to meet with Wangchuk, sparking intense political debate and raising questions about widening political alignments.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Deteriorates

As the protest intensifies, medical professionals are closely tracking Wangchuk's vital signs. The activist remains "very weak" and is under round-the-clock medical supervision.

Over the past 24 hours, his weight dropped by 400 grams, bringing it down to 57.15 kg. In total, he has lost 8.9 kg since the start of his fast. According to the latest medical reports, his blood pressure stands at 105/76 mmHg, blood sugar is at 80 mg/dL, and his oxygen saturation is at 97 per cent. While doctors note that his hydration levels remain fair and he stays conscious and mentally alert, they emphasize that he requires continuous medical monitoring.

Leaders Rally Support at Jantar Mantar

Amid these medical concerns, external support is building rapidly. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced his plans to join the protest site tomorrow evening.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tikait stated:

"Sonam Wangchuk ji, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past eighteen days, but the government is not at all serious about him. Tomorrow, we will reach Jantar Mantar at five in the evening and meet Sonam Wangchuk ji."

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Separately, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the site earlier in the afternoon. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha confirmed that Kejriwal will reach Jantar Mantar at 4 pm on Thursday to extend his solidarity. Jha also urged citizens from Delhi and across the country to gather at the location and join the ongoing protest against alleged exam irregularities.

Political Backlash and "Extension of AAP" Claims

The heavy political presence has drawn sharp criticism from adversaries. Reacting to the development, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari dismissed the protest as a politically motivated setup, linking the activist and other groups directly to the ruling party in Delhi.

“Sonam Wangchuk and all others (at Jantar Mantar protest) are extension of AAP, collectively they all try to slow down country's progress,” Tiwari told a news agency.

Left Leaders Confronted Over Alleged Connections

The controversy deepened further following an intense confrontation involving the Left leadership. Republic TV questioned CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP, M.A. Baby, regarding his attendance at events featuring Chinese Embassy officials, alongside reported interactions with individuals linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The tense exchange occurred amid escalating scrutiny over meetings between senior Left leaders, Chinese diplomats, and CJP-affiliated figures just ahead of a crucial Parliament session.