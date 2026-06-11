TMC In Historic Collapse: Prakash Chik Baraik Quits After Sukhendu Sekhar & Sushmita Dev Desert Mamata

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has plummeted into an unprecedented, catastrophic existential crisis. In the latest crippling blow to hit Mamata Banerjee's high command, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik has officially resigned, marking the third high-profile parliamentary exit to rock the party in less than a week. What began as quiet murmurs of discontent has snowballed into a roaring, full-blown political mutiny that threatens to completely wipe out the TMC's national footprint.

The Latest Blow: Prakash Chik Baraik Walks Away

Prakash Chik Baraik’s sudden resignation from the Upper House today has completely exposed the sheer panic running through the party's inner circles. An influential Adivasi tea garden union leader from North Bengal, Baraik's departure is a massive strategic loss. His decision to jump ship leaves Mamata Banerjee's parliamentary unit severely wounded, sending a clear message that the rebellion has breached every corner of the party's leadership structure.

The Domino Effect: A Chaos-Filled Week of Major Departures

Baraik's exit isn't an isolated event, it is the tip of a massive iceberg. Just days before he walked out, veteran parliamentarian and constitutional expert Sukhendu Sekhar Ray sent shockwaves through Delhi by resigning both his Rajya Sabha seat and his primary membership. Ray launched a blistering attack on the party's leadership, blaming "inner conscience," rampant corruption scandals, and the handling of the RG Kar hospital case for his exit. He openly declared that public anger against the TMC had reached alarming levels.

Adding fuel to the fire, prominent leader Sushmita Dev vacated her Rajya Sabha seat earlier in the week. She was immediately spotted holding closed-door meetings with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, triggering heavy speculation that she is headed straight to the BJP. Reports also suggest that Saayoni Ghosh, once one of Mamata's staunchest public defenders, might be the next major name in the rebel camp.

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The 'New Didi': Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Leads Lok Sabha Mutiny

The wildfire of dissent has completely split the party's Lok Sabha wing right down the middle. Senior MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has emerged as the principal face of a massive rebel faction. Breaking away from the high command, Dastidar and an astonishing 20 out of TMC's 29 Lok Sabha MPs have formally written to Speaker Om Birla.

The group which reportedly includes high-profile heavyweights like Yusuf Pathan and Shatrughan Sinha has demanded separate seating arrangements and recognition as an independent group in Parliament. They have openly declared their intention to operate completely outside the TMC and align themselves politically with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Because they cross the legal two-thirds threshold required to bypass the anti-defection law, this move effectively cripples Mamata's power in the Lower House.

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Total Chaos in Bengal: State Assembly in Open Revolt

The rebellion has fiercely spread back home to Kolkata, following the party's crushing defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. In the state assembly, a massive mutiny of nearly 60 MLAs spearheaded by Ritabrata Banerjee has broken out. The dissident lawmakers have openly rejected the party's official nominees, securing recognition as a separate bloc and leaving the state unit in absolute tatters. The rebel faction has targeted its anger directly at Abhishek Banerjee, holding his leadership responsible for the party's electoral downfall.

Congress Offers an Ultimate Lifeline: Sonia Gandhi Steps In

With the TMC on the absolute brink of political extinction, a massive twist has emerged from New Delhi. Top political insiders claim that the Congress central leadership, led by Sonia Gandhi, has extended a dramatic, survival-driven lifeline to their fellow INDIA bloc ally.

Sources reveal that Sonia Gandhi has personally reached out to Mamata Banerjee with an extraordinary proposal- to merge her loyalist remnants back into the Indian National Congress. As part of the structural deal, Mamata Banerjee has reportedly been offered the powerful post of National Vice President of the Congress party, while her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, has been offered the role of National General Secretary.

A Return to the Roots?

For Mamata Banerjee, accepting this offer would mean bringing her political journey full circle.

The Congress Days: Mamata famously started her career as a fiery student leader under the Congress banner in Bengal, later serving as a Union Minister under the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1991.

The Breakaway: The Trinamool Congress itself was actually born in 1998 as a breakaway faction from the West Bengal unit of the Congress party.