From Sending White Sarees To Wearing One TMC Leader's White Saree 'Threat' Comes Full Circle
A viral video shows a TMC leader being dressed in a white saree by locals, sparking controversy over the use of sarees as intimidation tactics against BJP workers. The clip follows claims of TMC intimidating BJP supporters with white sarees, reigniting political tensions in West Bengal.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: A video purportedly showing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader being made to wear a white saree by locals has gone viral on social media, reigniting a political controversy surrounding the alleged use of white sarees as intimidation tools against BJP workers in West Bengal.
The clip, shared on social media, was accompanied by the claim that the TMC leader had previously intimidated BJP workers by sending white sarees to their homes, only to later face a similar public humiliation herself. The post described the incident as "karma", stating that "Karma has a long memory."
The viral video has triggered sharp political reactions online, although the circumstances leading to the incident and the identity of the woman seen in the footage could not be independently verified.
The controversy stems from allegations that surfaced after the West Bengal Assembly elections, when hundreds of white sarees were allegedly recovered from a TMC office.
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According to reports, the sarees were intended to be sent to BJP workers' families as symbolic death threats, similar incidents had occurred in the past. In 2024, a BJP worker in Sandeshkhali allegedly received a white saree and flowers bearing the message, "You say Hari and I will say Hari" - words associated with funeral processions in Bengal.
Another such incident was reported from Birbhum in February 2026, where a BJP worker's residence allegedly received a white saree along with flowers and incense sticks.
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The alleged discovery of stacks of white sarees in TMC premises had earlier fuelled accusations from BJP leaders that political intimidation had become institutionalised in the state. TMC, however, has not officially responded to the latest viral video or the fresh allegations linked to it.
As the video continues to circulate widely across social media platforms, the episode has once again brought the spotlight on allegations of political intimidation and the bitter rivalry between the TMC and the ruling BJP in West Bengal.
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