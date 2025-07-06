Republic World
Updated 6 July 2025 at 21:55 IST

Anti-Social Elements Pelt Stones at Mahavir Temple Amid Moharram Procession

During a Moharram procession in Katihar, Bihar unidentified anti-social elements reportedly pelted stones at the Mahavir Temple, triggering tension in the area.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Mahavir Temple Attacked With Stones Amid Moharram Procession
Mahavir Temple Attacked With Stones Amid Moharram Procession | Image: X

Katihar: Tensions flared in Bihar’s Katihar district during a Muharram procession when a group of anti-social elements allegedly pelted stones at the Mahavir Temple in Naya Tola. The incident sparked a brief spell of unrest in the area, during which several vehicles were also vandalised.

Authorities acted swiftly to prevent further escalation. Katihar District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena confirmed that the situation was quickly brought under control.

“We have spoken to the local residents at the site and assured them that strict action will be taken wherever such incidents occur,” said Meena, urging the public to maintain peace.

He also appealed to citizens not to fall for misinformation or contribute to panic. “At the same time, I urge everyone not to spread unnecessary rumors or create panic. If anyone tries to spread misinformation or incite unrest, strict action will be taken against them as well,” he added.

Law enforcement is closely monitoring the situation, and an investigation is underway to identify and take action against those responsible for the violence.

Published 6 July 2025 at 20:57 IST