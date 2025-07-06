Anti-Social Elements Pelt Stones at Mahavir Temple Amid Moharram Procession

Katihar: Tensions flared in Bihar’s Katihar district during a Muharram procession when a group of anti-social elements allegedly pelted stones at the Mahavir Temple in Naya Tola. The incident sparked a brief spell of unrest in the area, during which several vehicles were also vandalised.

Authorities acted swiftly to prevent further escalation. Katihar District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena confirmed that the situation was quickly brought under control.

“We have spoken to the local residents at the site and assured them that strict action will be taken wherever such incidents occur,” said Meena, urging the public to maintain peace.

He also appealed to citizens not to fall for misinformation or contribute to panic. “At the same time, I urge everyone not to spread unnecessary rumors or create panic. If anyone tries to spread misinformation or incite unrest, strict action will be taken against them as well,” he added.