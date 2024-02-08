English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Anti-Terror Op: Over 100 Locations Searched in Jammu’s Kishtwar Ahead of Republic Day

Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly with CRPF carried out cordon and search operations based on intelligence inputs

Srinwanti Das
Jammu police
Security forces have launched a district-wide anti-terror operation in Kishtwar district of Jammu | Image:PTI/Representative
Jammu: Security forces have launched a district-wide anti-terror operation in Kishtwar district of Jammu after intelligence inputs were received ahead of Republic Day. The searches are underway at more than 100 locations in the district, mainly in the Kishtwar town.

Officials informed Republic that searches started on Monday morning. Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly with CRPF carried out cordon and search operations based on intelligence inputs. Senior officials of police as well as CRPF are monitoring the operations that are underway in the district.

This comes at a time when intelligence agencies have issued a terror attack alert in Jammu with a group of three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attempting infiltration from the Samba sector, with active support from Pakistani rangers. Intelligence warned of infiltration bids through the Basantar river in Samba district of Jammu, which has been a traditional infiltration route in the past as well. The intended targets of the terrorists include civilians and security force installations along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

