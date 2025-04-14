Meet Anuradha Garg, India's First Mrs Globe International Winner. Know About Her Life, Career & More | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: In a historic moment for India, Mrs. Anuradha Garg has brought immense pride to the nation by clinching the title of Mrs. Globe International 2025. An epitome of grace, resilience, and elegance, Anuradha made the country beam with joy as she stood tall on the global stage, Indian flag in hand, celebrating her landmark victory.

This year’s prestigious Mrs. Globe International pageant took place in Shenzhen, China, from April 4th to 13th. With participation from over 80 countries, the event celebrates the essence of womanhood across diverse cultures and backgrounds, and Anuradha’s win was a powerful representation of India’s spirit and strength.

'Your Light is Just Beginning to Shine'

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, MrsIndiaInc shared, "India is proud of you, @anuradha.kapoor19. You’ve shown the world what it truly means to lead with courage, strength, and determination. As you wear the crown of Mrs. Globe 2025, you don’t just represent beauty, you represent the spirit of every woman who dares to dream, fight and rise."

"This victory is a celebration of your journey, your grit, and your heart. You’ve made the nation shine on a global stage, and your story will continue to inspire generations. The world is watching, and your light is only just beginning to shine."

Who is Anuradha Garg?

Known on Instagram as Anuradha Kapoor, the Mrs Globe International 2025 Winner reportedly resides in Gurugram. With a career spanning over 15 years in the financial sector, she has earned recognition from several top banks and insurance institutions for her professional contributions.

A firm believer in a disciplined lifestyle, Anuradha integrates yoga and meditation into her daily routine, keeping herself mentally and physically balanced. Her interests extend beyond the corporate realm—she has a deep love for dance, travel, and staying in tune with fashion trends.

Reflecting on her transformative journey, she shared, “Mrs. India Inc is more than just a pageant; it’s a platform for women to share their stories and inspire others. My journey is not just about achieving personal goals; it’s about uplifting those around me and encouraging women to embrace their individuality and strength.”