Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh Takes Home Winner Trophy, A Look At Her 5 Best Performances

After months of intense competition, Manasi Ghosh has been declared the winner of the 15th season of Indian Idol. In the grand finale, the singer beat the fellow contestants Subhajit Chakraborty (first runner-up) Sneha Shankar (second runner-up) to bag the coveted trophy. Here are five best performances from the singing reality show:

1. Bin Tere Sanam

Manasi Ghosh sang the hit song Bin Tere Sonam from the 1991 film Yaara Dildara. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

2. Beedi

The iconic track is from the 2010 film Omkara which was sung by Nachiketa Chakraborty, Clinton Cerejo, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh.

3. O Saki Saki

O Saki Saki is from the 2019 film Batla House and was crooned by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal–Shekhar, B Praak.

4. Na Jane Kyon Hota Hai

The iconic song is sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and is from 1975 film Chhoti Si Baat.

5. Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Hare Rama Hare Krishna was sung Asha Bhosle and is one of the popular tracks which is being played till today in every occasion.