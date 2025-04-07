Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh Takes Home Winner Trophy, A Look At Her 5 Best Performances

Updated April 7th 2025, 12:06 IST
After months of intense competition, Manasi Ghosh has been declared the winner of the 15th season of Indian Idol. In the grand finale, the singer beat the fellow contestants Subhajit Chakraborty (first runner-up) Sneha Shankar (second runner-up) to bag the coveted trophy. Here are five best performances from the singing reality show:
Manasi Ghosh sang the hit song Bin Tere Sonam from the 1991 film Yaara Dildara. The song was sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.
Also Read: Watch - Ranveer Singh Touches Father Jagjit Bhavnani's Feet As He Arrives In Mumbai With Deepika Padukone
The iconic track is from the 2010 film Omkara which was sung by Nachiketa Chakraborty, Clinton Cerejo, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh.
O Saki Saki is from the 2019 film Batla House and was crooned by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal–Shekhar, B Praak.
The iconic song is sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and is from 1975 film Chhoti Si Baat.
Also Read: Dia Mirza Calls CM Revanth Reddy's Claim Of Using AI-generated Videos Of Kancha Gachibowli 'False,' Asks To Verify Facts
Hare Rama Hare Krishna was sung Asha Bhosle and is one of the popular tracks which is being played till today in every occasion.
Manasi Ghosh walked away with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a brand-new car. The show was judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah and is judged by Aditya Narayan. The Grandest 90s Night was the theme of Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale. It celebrated the golden era of Bollywood music.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 7th 2025, 12:06 IST