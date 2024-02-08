Advertisement

Itanagar: Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district have caught six terrorists from the NSCN-IM group, seizing ‘advanced’ weapons and ammunition, as reported by a police officer.

NSCN had advanced weaponry hidden: Londding SP

The rebels were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation involving paramilitary forces and Longding police in the region between Longding town and Niausa. Longding SP Dekio Gumja shared on Saturday that the arrested individuals disclosed having advanced weaponry hidden between Knoknu and Khasa villages.

Following this information, further operations in the area resulted in the discovery of three MQ assault rifles, detonators, mobile phones, and other war-like materials. A case under the Arms Act has been filed at the Longding police station, and investigations are ongoing, informed the police officer.

Details of arrested NSCN-IM terrorists

The apprehended rebels are identified as self-styled ASO and secretary of Wancho Region Wangpang Wangsa (28), self-styled major Pansa (64), self-styled captain Mikgam (27), self-styled sergeant Thangwang (29), self-styled captain Alung Ngodam (31), and self-styled lance corporal Jamgang Gangsa (27). Gangsa, a former cadre of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), surrendered on July 21, 2021, and later joined the NSCN (IM) on December 31 of the same year, as per police records.

Further investigations have revealed that the arrested individuals were serving extortion notes to several heads of departments and public leaders, added the SP.