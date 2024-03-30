Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker Shivraj Patil, has joined BJP on Saturday.

The investiture took place in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

On joining BJP, Archana Patil Chakurkar says, “I have joined BJP to work in the political sphere. I was greatly influenced by the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam brought by PM Modi. It gives equal opportunity to women.”

Archana who leads Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir met Fadnavis at his Mumbai residence 'Sagar' before joining.

Archana's husband Shailesh Patil Chandurkar, is the Congress' state secretary.

A former Union Home Minister, Shivraj Patil led the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2008.

Navneet Rana Joins BJP

Earlier on Wednesday, Navneet Rana, an incumbent MP from Amravati, joined the BJP in Nagpur in the presence of the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

She joined the BJP at the Bawankule's residence in Nagpur along with her supporters and in the presence of senior party leaders from Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha and other places. Her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA, was also present when she joined the BJP.

The BJP's Central Election Committee on Wednesday announced her name as the party's candidate for the Amravati seat. Mr Bawankule said she would file her election nomination on April 4.