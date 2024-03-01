Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

March 1st, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Army’s Chetak Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing After Engine Chip Warning

No VIPs were present in the chopper at the time of the incident which took place at 10.35 AM in village Didwana (100kms short of Jaipur).

Chetak Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing
Chetak Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing | Image:ANI
New Delhi: A Chetak helicopter en route to Jaipur, Rajasthan made a precautionary landing in fields due to Engine Chip Warning light on Friday. 

No VIPs were present in the chopper at the time of the incident which took place at 10.35 AM in village Didwana (100kms short of Jaipur).

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

 

March 1st, 2024 at 14:06 IST

