Army’s Chetak Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing After Engine Chip Warning
No VIPs were present in the chopper at the time of the incident which took place at 10.35 AM in village Didwana (100kms short of Jaipur).
Chetak Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing | Image:ANI
New Delhi: A Chetak helicopter en route to Jaipur, Rajasthan made a precautionary landing in fields due to Engine Chip Warning light on Friday.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
