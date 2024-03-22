Delhi excise policy scam: Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has said, “the thrice elected-Chief Minister was arrested out of arrogance of power”. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday said, “the thrice-elected CM was arrested out of arrogance of power”.

“Modiji got your thrice-elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything”, Sunita wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

आपके 3 बार चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्री को मोदीजी ने सत्ता के अहंकार में गिरफ़्तार करवाया।सबको crush करने में लगे हैं। यह दिल्ली के लोगो के साथ धोखा है।आपके मुख्यमंत्री हमेशा आपके साथ खड़े रहें हैं।अंदर रहें या बाहर, उनका जीवन देश को समर्पित है।जनता जनार्दन है सब जानती है।जय हिन्द🙏 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) March 22, 2024

Meanwhile, AAP MLAs and councillors reached Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines to meet with his family. “We have come here to meet his family. They are not being allowed to meet anyone. They have been placed under house arrest. Nobody knows what state they are in”, news agency PTI quoted AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak as saying.

AAP MLAs, including Jarnail Singh and Raaj Kumar Anand, and Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi were among those present outside Kejriwal's residence. The AAP leaders raised slogans of 'tyranny won't last' and 'house arrest bandh karo'.

Governance Means Dictatorship, Kalpana Soren Says

Meanwhile, jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana also criticised the Centre over Kejriwal's arrest, saying the current state of affairs portrays governance as tantamount to dictatorship, with incidents of oppression seemingly prevalent across every part of the nation.

Kalpana, who joined active politics after her husband was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged land scam, said, “Governance has become dictatorship. Every corner of the country has become a testimony of their atrocities.”

शासन का मतलब तानाशाही हो गया है,

देश का हर एक कोना,

इनके जुल्म की गवाही हो गया है।



इन्हें लगता है कि करोड़ों लोगों का नेतृत्व कर रहे जन नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर ये फिर से गद्दी पर बैठ जाएंगे। देश की स्वाभिमानी-निडर जनता इनके भ्रम और अहंकार का मुंहतोड़ जवाब देगी।



~कल्पना सोरेन~ https://t.co/6ZzRB7Uzpu — Kalpana Soren (@KalapnaSorenJmm) March 22, 2024

In a post on 'X', Kalpana attacked the Centre and the BJP without naming them, saying: “They think they will be reinstated to the throne by arresting leaders with a mass following of crores. The self-respecting and fearless people of the country will give a befitting reply to their delusion and arrogance”.

Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, was arrested by the ED late Thursday night in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

He was on Friday produced before a court where the ED dubbed him a "key conspirator" in the liquor scam case.

