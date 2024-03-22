×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:06 IST

'Arrested Out of Arrogance of Power': Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Claims PM Modi Trying to Crush Everyone

Delhi excise policy scam: Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has said, “the thrice elected-Chief Minister was arrested out of arrogance of power”.

Reported by: Digital Desk
CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi excise policy scam: Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has said, “the thrice elected-Chief Minister was arrested out of arrogance of power”. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday said, “the thrice-elected CM was arrested out of arrogance of power”. 

Modiji got your thrice-elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything”, Sunita wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, AAP MLAs and councillors reached Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines to meet with his family. “We have come here to meet his family. They are not being allowed to meet anyone. They have been placed under house arrest. Nobody knows what state they are in”, news agency PTI quoted AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak as saying.

Advertisement

AAP MLAs, including Jarnail Singh and Raaj Kumar Anand, and Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi were among those present outside Kejriwal's residence. The AAP leaders raised slogans of 'tyranny won't last' and 'house arrest bandh karo'.

Governance Means Dictatorship, Kalpana Soren Says

Meanwhile, jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana also criticised the Centre over Kejriwal's arrest, saying the current state of affairs portrays governance as tantamount to dictatorship, with incidents of oppression seemingly prevalent across every part of the nation.

Kalpana, who joined active politics after her husband was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged land scam, said, “Governance has become dictatorship. Every corner of the country has become a testimony of their atrocities.”

Advertisement

In a post on 'X', Kalpana attacked the Centre and the BJP without naming them, saying: “They think they will be reinstated to the throne by arresting leaders with a mass following of crores. The self-respecting and fearless people of the country will give a befitting reply to their delusion and arrogance”.

Advertisement

Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, was arrested by the ED late Thursday night in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

He was on Friday produced before a court where the ED dubbed him a "key conspirator" in the liquor scam case.
 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Arvind KejriwalNarendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian private banks loan growth

banks net interest income

2 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

3 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

CSK vs RCB Dream11

4 minutes ago
Adidas

Adidas posted loss

4 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

6 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Kick Off The Season With Electrifying Performances

IPL Opening Ceremony

6 minutes ago
AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare

6 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Wife Reacts

8 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

8 minutes ago
Holi

Holi Traditions

9 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani-Aditya Marriage

11 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Review

12 minutes ago
Using Blockchain to Ensure Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

Middle East AI dream depe

20 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

22 minutes ago
Death

Three bodies found

26 minutes ago
Top 10 ELSS funds

Tax-saving investment

27 minutes ago
China's Chery plans to start selling cars in Italy later in 2024

Chery to enter Italy

28 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde with Iqbal Singh Chahal

Iqbal Singh Chahal

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education7 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo