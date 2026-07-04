'Arrogant With Power': Raj Thackeray Writes Open Letter To Fadnavis As BJP Leader Ameet Satam's 'Laughing' Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday wrote an open letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on X after a viral video purportedly showed Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam laughing over the deaths of innocent people due to monsoon and civic apathy in the city.

Without naming Satam, Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the BJP leadership, claiming that they have grown “arrogant with power”. He warned Fadnavis that BJP leaders are acting however they please, and that anger has been simmering in people's hearts.

Thackeray added, "One of your MLAs and office-bearers laughs gleefully over people's deaths, and not a single step is taken against him. There's that famous line you may have heard too: "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely." If tomorrow you had to explain its meaning, your current BJP colleagues would serve as the perfect example—the situation has come to that."

The Letter

The Outrageous Video

The video of Ameet Satam was recorded near the step of the Vidhan Bhavan, when he was speaking with NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil. They appeared to be talking about the deaths being reported in Mumbai amidst heavy rainfall.

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Satam was purportedly seen casually laughing and saying, "Yesterday, it was because of a tree, today it is a manhole.”

The purported video has triggered a political storm since back-to-back rain-related deaths have been reported in Mumbai, highlighting the glaring civic negligence in the city that boasts of having India's richest civic body- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Had it not been for the glaring failure of municipal maintenance, these deaths could have been easily prevented.

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Amongst the victims was a 11-year-old boy named Vihan Shrivastav, who was crushed to death when a tree collapsed on his school bus amidst heavy rainfall in Chembur on Tuesday.

Vihan was the only child of his parents. His family alleged that the tragedy could have been prevented, adding that the tree was in a dangerous condition and should have been removed earlier. According to the boy's grandfather, residents had raised concerns about the tree earlier, but no proper action had been taken.

Just two days after Vihan's death, a 60-year-old man died on after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. The victim, identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh, fell into a 25-foot-deep stormwater drain that had been left completely uncovered for active maintenance work.