'Cruel' Video Of Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam 'Laughing' Over Monsoon-Related Deaths Goes Viral, Sparks Massive Outrage

Mumbai: A massive outrage has erupted in Maharashtra after a video purportedly showing Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam laughing over the deaths of innocent people due to monsoon and civic apathy went viral on social media.

The outrageous video was recorded outside the Vidhan Bhavan, where Satam was seen speaking with NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil. They appeared to be talking about the deaths being reported in Mumbai amidst heavy rainfall.

Satam was purportedly seen casually laughing and saying, "Yesterday, it was because of a tree, today it is a manhole.” The purported video has triggered a political storm since back-to-back rain-related deaths have been reported in Mumbai, highlighting civic negligence. Had it not been for the glaring failure of municipal maintenance, these deaths could have been easily prevented.

Amongst the victims was a 11-year-old boy named Vihan Shrivastav, who was crushed to death when a tree collapsed on his school bus amidst heavy rainfall in Chembur on Tuesday.

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