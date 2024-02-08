English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

As India Readies for Pran Prathista in Ayodhya, Ram Temple ‘Buried Years Ago’, Emerges in K'taka

Believed to have been buried for hundreds of years, the Ram Temple's excavation has become a focal point for the Hindu community in Karnataka.

Isha Bhandari
Chikkodi: In a significant discovery in Karnataka, an ancient Ram Temple has been unearthed beneath the earth in Sadalaga town, located in Chikkodi taluk of Belgaum district. The temple was discovered near Pyaate HoLe, close to the Doodhganga River, on the outskirts of Sadalaga.

Believed to have been buried for hundreds of years, the Ram Temple's excavation has become a focal point for the Hindu community in Sadalaga. 

Ram Mandir beneath the earth nothing short of the divine: Locals 

Locals express their conviction that this discovery is nothing short of the divine play, the leela, of Maryada Purashottama Raama.

The ongoing excavation work, led by the Hindu community of Sadalaga town, aims to unveil the ancient temple and bring it back into the light. 

Residents reminisce about the tales passed down through generations, with elders affirming the presence of Lord Sri Rama in the area.

Did Storms and heavy rains led to the submersion of Ram Mandir

According to locals, storms and heavy rains may have led to the submersion of Lord Sri Rama's temple many centuries ago. 

People belonging to the Hindu community have started excavation at the site of the temple using JCB machines.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The discovery of the Ram Mandir comes at a time when the nation is set to witness a historic inauguration of the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya on January 22.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony at the Ram Temple. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

