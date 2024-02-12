Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Gives A Glimpse Of Bullet Train In India Under Modi 3.0 Leadership | Image: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw

New Delhi: India's Rail Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared a glimpse into the future of Indian rail infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The tweet, captioned "सपने नहीं हकीकत बुनते हैं! Stay tuned for #BulletTrain in Modi 3.0! #ModiKiGuarantee," promises an exciting development in the form of a high-speed bullet train network.

Ashwini Vaishnaw's tweet not only gives a sneak peek into the much-anticipated bullet train project but also shows the government's commitment to transforming India's transportation eco-system.

Watch Video Here:

Under Modi 3.0 leadership, the vision for a high-speed rail network in India has gained significant momentum. The bullet train project, long hailed as a symbol of modernity and progress, is set to revolutionize intra-city connectivity and redefine travel standards in the country.

As India marches forward on the path of development and innovation, initiatives like the bullet train project symbolizes the nation's aspirations for excellence and growth.