Assam Cabinet Expansion: 12 MLAs Take Oath as Ministers in BJP 3.0 Govt

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Friday with 12 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) taking oath as the cabinet ministers in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party's State government.

Among the new faces inducted into the ministry are BJP MLAs Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Nilima Devi and Sushanta Borgohain. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Keshab Mahanta, who served as a minister in the previous NDA government, has also been included in the new council of ministers. Former Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary is another new entrant in the ministerial team.

Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, Pijush Hazarika and Ranoj Pegu are the other MLAs who took oath as cabinet ministers. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 12 legislators as ministers. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present on the occasion.

The names of the 12 MLAs were announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

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In an X post, Sarma announced, "I am pleased to announce that the following Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam on 5 June at 12:45 PM: Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, and Susanta Borgohain."

The BJP-led NDA recorded a thumping victory in the Assembly elections, winning 102 of 126 seats, forming its government for a consecutive third time in the state.

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