Mohali Horror: Woman Stabbed to Death by Jilted Lover at Office

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman working at a private company near Bestech Mall in Phase 11, Punjab’s Mohali, was stabbed to death by her former partner inside the office premises late on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Dimple, a resident of Patiala, while the accused has been identified as Harvinder Mann alias Harry.

According to officials, Dimple was working late at the office when Harvinder arrived at the premises, and an argument reportedly broke out between the two, following which the accused stabbed her multiple times and attacked her with a knife he was carrying.

Dimple, 30

After the attack, the accused also attempted suicide by stabbing himself after the attack.

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Both were shifted to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared Dimple dead, while Harvinder continues to remain under medical supervision.

Relationship Ended Six Months Ago

According to preliminary information, both worked at a private packers and movers company and had been employed there for nearly three years.

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Further, initial investigations suggest the two were previously in a romantic relationship but had broken up around six months ago.

Police sources said Harvinder was allegedly trying to reconnect with Dimple after the breakup, but she had reportedly distanced herself from him.