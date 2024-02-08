English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Facebook Account Hacked by Possible Pakistan Hackers

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Social media platform X to reveal an attempted breach of his Facebook account by unknown hackers.

Isha Bhandari
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Assam: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Social media platform X to reveal an attempted breach of his Facebook account by unknown hackers. Initial details hint at the possibility of the hackers operating from Pakistan. An investigation has been swiftly initiated to pinpoint the individuals behind this cyber intrusion.

“Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators,” he wrote. 

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Distorted Speech 

Earlier, Sarma highlighted a fake video where his distorted speech was shown. 

The Assam Chief Minister in a X post, exposed a malicious attempt to distort his speech through a fake video. 

The Chief Minister, as elections looms, expressed concern over vested groups with criminal intentions spreading misinformation.

"See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading disinformation and communal disharmony. The long arms of the law will catch up with these elements," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared in his online post on January 8.

The fake video, allegedly aimed at tarnishing the Chief Minister's image, prompted a swift response from Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh. Responding to Himanta Biswa Sarma's post, DGP Singh assured, “Noted Sir. CID Assam would register a criminal case and investigate people behind.”

Published January 9th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

