Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Assam: Dinner Dispute Over Liquor Leaves 7 Manipur Police Trainees Injured

Initial reports indicate that the incident began with verbal abuse between two cadets over bringing liquor from a local market into the academy during dinner.

Digital Desk
Manipur Police
Manipur Police | Image:Manipur Police representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Imphal: A clash erupted among trainees at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district, Assam, leaving seven Manipur Police trainees injured. Initial reports indicate that the incident began with verbal abuse between two cadets over bringing liquor from a local market into the academy during dinner on Saturday night. The dispute further escalated into a full-blown clash between the groups.

Police Trainees Hospitalised Following Scuffle

According to a senior academy official, seven Manipur trainees were injured in the scuffle. Three of the injured were transferred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, while four received preliminary medical intervention at a local hospital and were later released.

Assam Police DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, speaking about the incident, said young trainees from Manipur were involved. “They've been briefed in no uncertain terms to follow the instructions and protocols of the training institute, from drill to discipline to decorum. No scope would be presented to anyone to deviate from the principles that guide training in our academy”, the DGP added.

Further, he said,"Any aberrant behavior would be corrected through tough training measures." 

Singh also mentioned that the clash among trainees started with a dispute over the distribution of dinner. He reported that the matter had been resolved, with the Range IGP and DIG Training overseeing the situation. Several pictures were shared by Singh, showing the trainees sitting on the ground in the presence of Assam Police personnel.

An official from the academy informed PTI that a senior IPS officer from Manipur, M. Pradip Singh, was being deputed to assess the situation. Manipur Police, in a late-night post on Saturday, stated that they were monitoring the situation in real-time and assured that the situation was under control.

 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

