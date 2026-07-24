Assam Flood Fury Deepens: Death Toll Rises to 47; Over 6.53 Lakh Affected Across 11 Districts as CM Reviews Relief Operations

New Delhi: Assam's flood crisis deepened on Friday as the death toll climbed to 47 after six more people lost their lives, while more than 6.53 lakh people remain affected across 11 districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Heavy rainfall has also triggered waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati, even as water levels in the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries continue to rise at multiple locations across the state, keeping the flood situation critical.

According to ASDMA, 939 villages spread across 40 revenue circles remain inundated. The worst-affected districts are Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Hojai and Kamrup (Metro).

Among them, Sivasagar has been hit the hardest, with 3,92,195 people affected, followed by Charaideo (1,10,755), Jorhat (97,690), Golaghat (25,591) and Dibrugarh (13,390).

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The latest fatalities come a day after ASDMA reported that 10 people, including four children, had died in flood-related incidents over a 24-hour period. Earlier, the authority had said three people each died in Sivasagar and Jorhat, two in Charaideo, and one each in Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong. Six people-three men and three women-continue to remain missing.

Amid the worsening situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a relief camp in Dergaon on Thursday and described the flood situation as "serious," warning that the casualty count could increase further.

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The Chief Minister attributed the flooding in several districts to a cloudburst in neighbouring Nagaland.

"I estimate that the casualty figure will rise further. This entire situation arose because of a cloudburst in Nagaland. Water from the floodwaters severely affected our four districts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called me and informed me that an inter-ministerial team will be sent to Assam today or tomorrow. I believe both governments will stand with the people during this time of grief," Sarma said.

Later in the day, Sarma chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta and senior officials to assess the prevailing flood situation and review relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The meeting focused on the worst-hit districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Golaghat, where officials reviewed the number of people affected, damage to embankments, bridges and roads, and the progress of ongoing relief operations.

Directing officials to ensure uninterrupted assistance, the Chief Minister ordered adequate supplies of rice, pulses, other essential food items and safe drinking water to all flood-affected families, asserting that there would be no shortage of funds for relief and rehabilitation.

He also instructed the Health Department to intensify preventive measures against disease outbreaks during and after the floods. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department was directed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of livestock losses, while the Water Resources Department was asked to survey damaged embankments and strengthen vulnerable stretches once floodwaters recede.

The Public Works Department has also been instructed to begin restoration of flood-damaged roads immediately after water levels subside.