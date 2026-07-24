'End of Hunger, Beginning of Accountability': Sonam Wangchuk Issues Statement After Ending 26-Day Hunger Strike

New Delhi: Environmentalist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre and Members of Parliament across political parties that the issue of accountability in India's examination system would be discussed on the floor of Parliament.

The decision came following a series of discussions with government representatives, with Wangchuk describing the move as the "end of hunger and the beginning of accountability."

In a statement shared on X, Wangchuk said he had called off his fast after the government assured that the concerns raised over the country's examination system would receive parliamentary attention.

He also said the Centre promised adequate compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide in the aftermath of the recent NEET examination paper leak controversy. Additionally, the government assured that no criminal cases would be registered against students and youth who participated in peaceful protests demanding accountability.

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"End of hunger... Beginning of accountability," Wangchuk wrote, thanking the government and MPs from across party lines for responding to the demands raised during the agitation. He said the movement had always been about restoring faith in India's examination system and ensuring justice for students affected by paper leak scandals.

The hunger strike, which began nearly four weeks ago, became a rallying point for students and youth demanding sweeping reforms in the examination process following allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination.

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Wangchuk had maintained that the protest was aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and justice for aspirants rather than serving any political purpose.

In his first social media post after breaking the fast, Wangchuk tweeted, “Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days."

He added that earlier, 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters, urging him to break the fast. He told the public that he his decision to end the hunger strike was taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.

His decision to end the fast comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a late night video message announced a series of measures to combat examination paper leaks, including the setting up of fast-track courts in four states and a stronger legal framework to ensure swift punishment for those involved in such crimes.

The Prime Minsiter added that the government's most important responsibility was to ensure that not even a single year is wasted for students and hence it was very important to take the exams immediately.

"The govt has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon...This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time. Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the govt for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," the Union Minister said.