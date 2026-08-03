Assam Flood Situation: 3 Dead, Over 1.36 Lakh People Affected Across Five Districts

Guwahati: Floods continue to impact several parts of Assam, with five districts currently affected by the deluge, according to the latest official figures. The flood-affected districts are Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Dhemaji. A total of 21 revenue circles and 335 villages have been affected by the floods.

The floods have impacted 1,36,203 people, while 15,422 hectares of crop area have been affected, causing significant damage to agricultural land.

The human toll has also risen, with three deaths reported from Sivasagar district. In addition, two persons remain missing, both from Sivasagar. Officials said no urban flood districts have been reported in the current flood situation.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as relief and response measures remain underway in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the flood-affected Demow and Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sivasagar district to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the district administration.

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Hazarika also reviewed the initiatives taken by the Agriculture Department to assist flood-affected farmers. In a story of grit, villagers in Sivasagar's Nepali Khuti area used six country-made boats to rescue over 1000 people from five villages after floodwaters entered homes on July 19.

Sivasagar has been among the worst-hit districts in this year's flood, with large parts of the district submerged and homes and shops wrecked.

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Locals who helped with the rescue recall that the water rose to a dangerous level and entered homes, forcing many families onto rooftops, machans, and tree branches.

Chouhan Choudhury, one of the rescue team members, described the speed with which the disaster unfolded.

"We were at home, but the water came at such a speed. We started saving others using boats. We have never seen something like this. We had six boats, including mine and others. We rescued the people whose houses were torn apart, who were stuck, and took them to town on these boats. We saved over 1000 people from 5 villages," he said.