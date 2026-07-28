Assam Floods: 4.45 Lakh Affected Across 6 Districts as Dhansiri Crosses Danger Mark, 631 Villages Inundated

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with over 4.45 lakh people affected across six districts as of Monday, according to the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS).

The affected districts include Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Kamrup (Metropolitan). While the deluge has caused widespread infrastructure damage, no human casualties have been reported so far.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) data as of 8:00 PM on July 27, 2026, a total of 631 villages across 21 revenue circles are currently underwater. Charaideo remains the worst-affected district with a population of 1.88 lakh hit by the floods, followed closely by Sivasagar with 1.44 lakh affected residents.

The agricultural sector has faced a heavy blow, with 37,139.52 hectares of crop area currently submerged. Additionally, the livestock population has been significantly impacted, with over 2.56 lakh animals affected and more than 26,000 animals reportedly washed away.

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In terms of river levels, the Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh is currently flowing above the danger level. However, no rivers have yet breached the highest flood level (HFL).

The state administration has ramped up relief efforts, opening 184 relief camps and distribution centres. Currently, 28,695 inmates, including 97 pregnant or lactating mothers and 42 persons with disabilities, are taking shelter in these facilities. Rescue operations are also underway, with the SDRF, NDRF, and local administration deploying 67 boats to evacuate stranded citizens.

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Infrastructure damage has been reported extensively across the state. Several road stretches in Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo have been overtopped or eroded by floodwaters. Furthermore, 171 houses have been fully damaged, while 4,667 houses have sustained partial damage. Educational institutions have also been hit, with several primary schools in Sivasagar and Jorhat reporting submergence or structural damage.

In Kamrup Metropolitan, urban flooding has been recorded in the Dispur revenue circle, specifically affecting the Chandmari area, though no population displacement has been reported from the urban pocket yet.

The state government continues to monitor the situation closely, with relief materials including rice, dal, and salt being distributed to the affected populations in the high-impact zones of Sivasagar and Golaghat.