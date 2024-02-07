Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

PM Modi to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 11,600cr in Assam, to Boost Medical College, Sports Complex

PM Modi will also inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore

Digital Desk
PM Narendra Modi along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma greets people gathered at the public event
PM Narendra Modi along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma greets people gathered at the public event | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will roll out development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore in Assam.

PM Modi will address a public meeting at 11.30 am at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, from where many state and central projects will be unveiled.

Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid include:

  • The Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore)
  • The six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati
  • The upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore)
  • A new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore)

The second edition of Asom Mala roads will also be kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.

Besides, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Besides, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore.

"In total, the prime minister will lay foundation stones or inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,599 crore, funded by both state government and the Centre," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Modi is scheduled to return after the programme on Sunday afternoon.

The PM landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here from Odisha on Saturday evening and stayed the night at Koinadhara State Guest House.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Narendra Modi
