Updated January 26th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Assam Wildlife Wonders: Rare 'Golden Tiger' Takes a Stroll in Kaziranga National Park | WATCH

A rare golden tiger was recently spotted leisurely strolling through the lush landscapes of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, watch the entire video below

Rishi Shukla
Rare 'Golden Tiger' Takes a Stroll in Kaziranga National Park
Rare 'Golden Tiger' Takes a Stroll in Kaziranga National Park | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a remarkable sighting that has left wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists in awe, a rare golden tiger was recently spotted leisurely strolling through the lush landscapes of Kaziranga National Park in Assam. 

This extraordinary event unfolded on National Tourism Day, January 25, and the Assam Chief Minister's Office shared a captivating video of the elusive creature, showcasing the rich biodiversity that thrives in the heart of Assam.

The video shared by the Chief Minister's Office captures the golden tiger gracefully traversing through Kaziranga National Park. The majestic creature, with its distinctive golden-hued fur, adds a new dimension to the diverse array of faunal wonders in the region. 

This rare sighting has sparked a surge of interest and excitement among wildlife enthusiasts globally.

Assam has long been celebrated for its unique and diverse fauna, ranging from the Indian one-horned rhinoceros to various species of big cats, elephants, and an assortment of bird species. This recent discovery only adds to the allure of Assam as a hotspot for wildlife enthusiasts.

Inputs ANI

Published January 26th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

